Here Are The Holiday Shipping Dates For The Postal Service

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses*:
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military
- service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
Alaska to/from Continental U.S.
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express
Hawaii to/from mainland
- Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express
*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.
More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:
- Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes. They are available at Post Office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes.
- Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.
- Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.
- Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local Post Office.
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.
Golden Brooks, Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop Cover Our 'Winter TV Guide' Issue
Golden Brooks, Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop Cover Our 'Winter TV Guide' Issue
1. Essence AtkinsSource:for HelloBeautiful 1 of 16
2. Essence AtkinsSource:for HelloBeautiful 2 of 16
3. Essence AtkinsSource:for HelloBeautiful 3 of 16
4. Essence AtkinsSource:for HelloBeautiful 4 of 16
5. Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 5 of 16
6. Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 6 of 16
7. Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 7 of 16
8. Stephen BishopSource:for HelloBeautiful 8 of 16
9. Stephen BishopSource:for HelloBeautiful 9 of 16
10. Stephen BishopSource:for HelloBeautiful 10 of 16
11. Essence Atkins & Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 11 of 16
12. Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 12 of 16
13. Essence Atkins & Stephen BishopSource:for HelloBeautiful 13 of 16
14. Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 14 of 16
15. Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 15 of 16
16. Essence Atkins & Golden BrooksSource:for HelloBeautiful 16 of 16