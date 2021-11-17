Here Are The Holiday Shipping Dates For The Postal Service

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service



Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)



Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail



Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:

Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes. They are available at Post Office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes .

. Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship .

feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at . Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup .

. Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local Post Office.

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.