Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son Who’s A Suspect In Murdering A Man [WATCH]

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

While Da Brat tends to have a lot of fun with her “Hot Spot” report, unfortunately today we have some less-than-thrilling news to recap about the 17-year-old son of former Pretty Rickey member Pleasure P.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pleasure P’s son, Marcus Cooper Jr., currently has a warrant out for his arrest following a murder that occurred on Interstate 595 in Davie last month. Details are still developing, but the slain victim was a 24-year-old man named Tyron Arthus who for some reason was riding in a car with Cooper Jr. around 1:30 AM when Arthus was ordered out of the car and then shot multiple times.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Show below to hear what Pleasure P had to say about defending for his son, whose current whereabouts are unknown at present time:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son Who’s A Suspect In Murdering A Man [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Foxy NC Logo

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

“Y’all Don’t Love Us?! How The ’95 Source…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
HEALTHY WHOLE AND LIVING OUT MY DREAM

Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
11 items

11 Black Men Who Could Have Been This…

 1 day ago
09.02.77

Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended…

 2 days ago
09.09.77

Travis Scott’s Former Manager Tried To Warn Everyone…

 2 days ago
03.30.77

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Northwestern State University Welcomes First Black President In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close