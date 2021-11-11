Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Fake It Til You Make It” | Episode 41

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Have you ever wondered who the most difficult people to interview were? Eva and Lore’l break down some of the biggest TV hosts’ ‘Worst’ list and you won’t believe who is on it!! Plus, they’ll tell you about their unpleasant interview experiences. The duo also undresses how rappers and other celebrities keep up appearances on their way up. Check out all of that and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Black Friday is coming up, so get that holiday checklist together! You can purchase some of our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Fake It Til You Make It” | Episode 41  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
HEALTHY WHOLE AND LIVING OUT MY DREAM

Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams…

 50 mins ago
01.01.70

Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended…

 16 hours ago
09.09.77

Travis Scott’s Former Manager Tried To Warn Everyone…

 21 hours ago
03.30.77

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Northwestern State University Welcomes First Black President In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Gives Update On Health & Return…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

MJ Rodriguez Serves Hair Envy On Cover Of…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition Lays Out Clear Vision…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

As Prosecution Rests Case, Kyle Rittenhouse’s Trial Reaches…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close