Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia Bailey Already?! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Relationships on the rocks seem to be the theme for today’s “Gary’s Tea,” with rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky splitting up plus news regarding Mike Hill cheating on Cynthia Bailey rounding out the report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pop queen Janet Jackson also comes up in the conversation, however not about her dating life and more about an upcoming documentary about the unfair treatment she received after that now-infamous Super Bowl performance in 2004.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full rundown by way of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia Bailey Already?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

 11 hours ago
07.31.73

Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70
26 items

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are The 26 Must…

 17 hours ago
12.22.73

Houston Hospital Allegedly Pulls Offer From Black Diversity…

 24 hours ago
11.17.73

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At…

 24 hours ago
08.20.73

Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At…

 1 day ago
06.24.73

Okkurrrr! Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close