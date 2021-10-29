Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church Shooting Reach $88M Settlement [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Eva Marcille caps off this week with another segment of “Front Page News,” today recapping ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ongoing sexual harassment charges, the new company changes over at Facebook — err, we mean Meta! — a huge multimillion-dollar settlement for families of the tragic 2015 Charleston church shooting and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also on the docket today includes possible payments to migrants separated at the border during Trump’s administration, in addition to the Minneapolis Police Department possibly being replaced by a department of public safety.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your dose of “Front Page News” by way of Eva Marcille on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church Shooting Reach $88M Settlement [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Duo With Knives Pilfer $10K In Handbags At…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
11 items

11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…

 1 day ago
11.13.76

GOP Candidate For Governor Of Virginia Runs Ad…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly…

 1 day ago
05.05.70

‘Black As Night’ Star Asjha Cooper Addresses Colorism…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Model Leomie Anderson Reveals That She Beat Her…

 2 days ago
02.10.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close