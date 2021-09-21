Entertainment News
Sex and the City Star, Willie Garson, Dead at 57

Willie Garson, an actor, famous for his character role on “Sex and the City,” has died at age 57. 

Willie Garson’s son Nathen confirmed his father’s death and took to Instagram to inform the public of Willie Garson’s passing.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

Nathen’s post continued,  “Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

 

