Apply For This Raleigh Grant To Upgrade Your Commercial Property

CLOSE
The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property. More Details Here.
Find out:
How to apply | Priority areas | Program brochure | Up-fit Grant FAQ
How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
- Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
- Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
- Submit application. Applications are accepted onlyduring the quarterly grant cycles listed below.
Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page
5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your Protective Style Game
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your Protective Style Game
1. Mayvenn Hair Deep Wave Headband Wig
1 of 5
2. Beauty Forever Water Wave Headband Wig
Source:Beauty Forever Hair 2 of 5
3. Luvme Hair Straight Headband Wig
Source:Luvme Hair 3 of 5
4. Alimice Hair Body Wave Headband Wig
Source:Alimice Hair 4 of 5
5. Luvme Hair 4C Headband Wig
5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark