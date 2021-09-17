News
Apply For This Raleigh Grant To Upgrade Your Commercial Property

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property. More Details Here.

Find out:

How to apply | Priority areas | Program brochure | Up-fit Grant FAQ

How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

  1. Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
  2. Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
  3. Submit application. Applications are accepted onlyduring the quarterly grant cycles listed below.

Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page

 

Wigs have come a long way in the hairstyling game. What was once considered a hair faux pas due to its easy-to-spot appearance and reputation for being a style donned by grandmothers, has quickly become that new "it" protective style for beauty mavens alike. With so many options ranging from 360 wigs to lace front units, the sky's the limit for selecting a fabulous piece that can be installed to your liking. As of late, headband wigs have become the creme de la creme of its kind. They offer the flexibility and ease of a wig, without the tedious installation process. In other words, it's perfect for those who can't master the wig application process. Headbands wigs, aka half wigs, consists of a headband at its base, with hair sewn on a wig cap. At the back of a headband wig, clips and an adjustable strap are stitched in to help you secure the wig in place. It's easy to see why wig lovers can't get enough of the trend. Headband wigs not only give your mane a more natural appearance than other wig units, but they also don't require the use of glues or other adhesives. Not to mention, since headband wigs don't cover your entire mane, it's easier for your hair to breathe. Plus, you can pop this unit and off when needed for wash days and more. It's no surprise that Mayvenn has entered the world of headband wigs with its first collection made of 100% virigin hair. It's the perfect low maintenance option that makes the hairstyling process a breeze. Mayvenn is offering four main styles (body wave, loose wave, deep wave, and natural straight) to choose from in the brand's natural black color. Plus, each wig is constructed with 150% density, which provides a more full and voluminous look. Mayvenn is not the only major player in the headband wig game. So, if you're ready to add some headband wigs to your collection, you've come to the right place. We've compiled five of the best headband wig brands on the market that will keep your look in tip-top shape.

 

