Gabrielle Union Is Holding A Book Signing In Charlotte

Get ready for a new book from Gabrielle Union! You Got Anything Stronger? is her follow-up to We’re Going To Need More Wine.
The book is currently available for pre-order and the actress is going on a book tour that brings her to the Carolinas!
She writes: “Remember when we hit it off so well that we decided We’re Going to Need More Wine? Well, this time you and I are going to turn to our friend the bartender and ask, You Got Anything Stronger? I promise to continue to make you laugh, but with this round, the stakes get higher as the conversation goes deeper.”
Sunday, September 19th
CHARLOTTE Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
With Books-A-Million
This will be a memorable evening of conversation that will leave guests feeling empowered and inspired.
Every ticket includes a copy of Gabrielle Union’s book, You Got Anything Stronger?
