Gabrielle Union Is Holding A Book Signing In Charlotte

Get ready for a new book from Gabrielle Union! You Got Anything Stronger? is her follow-up to We’re Going To Need More Wine. 

The book is currently available for pre-order and the actress is going on a book tour that brings her to the Carolinas!

She writes: “Remember when we hit it off so well that we decided We’re Going to Need More Wine? Well, this time you and I are going to turn to our friend the bartender and ask, You Got Anything Stronger? I promise to continue to make you laugh, but with this round, the stakes get higher as the conversation goes deeper.”

Sunday, September 19th

CHARLOTTE Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

With Books-A-Million

Purchase Tickets

This will be a memorable evening of conversation that will leave guests feeling empowered and inspired.

Every ticket includes a copy of Gabrielle Union’s book, You Got Anything Stronger?

 

 

