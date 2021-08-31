Don’t Miss Out On This $1500 Local Artist Grant — Deadline Is This Week!

Artist Support Grants (previously called Professional Development Grants and Regional Artist Project Grants) fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to create work, improve their business operations, or bring their work to new audiences. Artist Support Grants support a broad range of talented artists in the disciplines of visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, and interdisciplinary arts.
Individual artists and small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists who have lived in Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, or Wake County for at least one year are eligible to apply for grants up to $1,500.
Pautas Para La Subvención de Apoyo a Artistas 2022 en Espanõl
Information Session
2022 Artist Support Grant Information Session Recorded on August 5, 2021
For a recorded information session with closed captions, please contact rcarlile@unitedarts.org
Deadline
The deadline for 2022 applications is Wednesday, September 1, 2021 before midnight.
Accessibility
The United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County is committed to making the grant application process accessible to people with disabilities. If you need modifications to guidelines or application forms due to a disability, alternative formats can be made available. Please contact staff and allow ten (10) working days to fulfill your request.
Questions?
Direct questions about programming grants to Ragen Carlile at rcarlile@unitedarts.org or (919) 839-1498 x209.
