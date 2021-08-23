Cynthia Bailey Says She Makes “The Best” Potato Salad

Cynthia Bailey’s potato salad is better than yours, according to her.
“I am officially the potato salad maker in my family and my group of friends. If I’m bringing a dish, I’m going to bring my potato salad. I’ll put it up against anybody.”
You be the judge!
6–8 small red or white potatoes
½–⅔ cup chopped red onion
½ cup chopped bread-and-butter pickles
1–2 pimientos (optional)
2 tablespoons Duke’s Mayonnaise or Hellmann’s
1–2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard, to taste
3 hard-boiled brown organic eggs (optional)
Peel and boil the potatoes until they’re fork tender (you can leave them unpeeled if you prefer); let them cool, then cut them up to a size you like, and put them in a large bowl.
Finely chop up at least half of an onion, if not a little bit more, and add it to the bowl. I prefer red onion, but you can use the onion of your choice. It’s to taste. I don’t cook the onion ahead of time, but you can. You can sauté them in olive oil to get that strong onion taste down.
Chop the bread-and-butter pickles, and add. I like my potato salad to have a sweet taste, so I do at least a half a cup, but you can do more or less to your taste. I’m really heavy-handed with them. They have to be chopped up; you can’t cheat and do sweet relish or regular pickled relish. You gotta get the bread-and-butter sweet pickles and chop ’em up on your cutting board. That is key.
Pimientos are optional as well for a little red color. Sometimes I’ll just chop a few of those up and mix those in there.
Add the mayo. The secret is in the mayo. I only use Hellmann’s or, if I’m in the South, they have a mayonnaise from a Black-founded company called Duke’s. It is the best.
Add the mustard to taste. I really love the old grain-style mustard with the big mustard seeds inside there. I use a couple of tablespoons of that to taste. I don’t like it too mustardy, but I like the way it makes it look. It also gives it that little tangy taste. I don’t want the dish too mayonnaise-tasting, so the mustard kind of gives it a tartar taste. I would say use two tablespoons, or to your own taste, for the mustard.
Chop three hard-boiled eggs and add. I use organic. When I finely chop them up, I keep the yolks as well. But know that the eggs are optional. Sometimes I make the potato salad with them, sometimes I don’t.
Mix. The dish is best served cold, or room temperature. Definitely not warm. I usually cover it with plastic wrap, and I’ll leave it in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before I serve it.
