Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: C-Murder Lawyers Up With Ben Crump In Attempt To Get Free [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like C-Murder is adding Ben Crump to his legal team!  The Lousiana rapper recently spoke out about his hunger strike due to the cruel and unjust prison conditions dealing with COVID-19.  In his attempt to get free, he’s adding civil rights attorney Ben Crump as his new legal team.

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against LGBTQIA in hip-hop. “It is about time,” she said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Da Brat also talks about Taraji P. Henson’s role in Acrimony.  Hear all these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

15 photos Launch gallery

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Continue reading Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

[caption id="attachment_10309606" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] It’s Megan Thee Stallion‘s world and we’re thankful to enjoy every second of it. On Monday (July 18), the H-Town Hottie revealed she was one of three Black women to cover the 2021 version of Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit edition. The other two women to grace the front of the magazine’s prestige summer issue are tennis star Naomi Osaka and transgender actress Leyna Bloom. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CRglL1tFieY/ The cover is double history for Megan. Not only is she the first rapper to appear on the cover, but she also joins Beyoncé as the only Houston-based musicians to ever grace the cover of SI’s coveted swimsuit issue. “Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said. “In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.”  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Of course, fans couldn’t help but give their thoughts on the cover – and how good Megan looked on it – and a few haters who couldn’t put together why the swimsuit issue caters to everyone. https://twitter.com/_brandoc/status/1417123072080060420 https://twitter.com/shemjay93/status/1417134235446439940 https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1417142358114721792 https://twitter.com/Kuntess_/status/1417111092715733007 See more photos from the respective covers (and Hot Girl Meg) below. To catch the full gallery for Meg, click HERE. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly To Star In Disney+’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking A Bikini And Her Natural Hair RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Details What She Loves About Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine [EXCLUSIVE] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: C-Murder Lawyers Up With Ben Crump In Attempt To Get Free [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J.…

 4 hours ago
08.09.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At…

 7 hours ago
08.09.21

Data Suggests Police Prey On Drivers In Black…

 9 hours ago
08.09.21
10 items

L. Boogie Back: Fans Impressed With Ms. Lauryn…

 2 days ago
08.07.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s…

 2 days ago
08.07.21

Andrew Cuomo Doubles Down And Blames Everyone For…

 3 days ago
08.07.21

Beyoncé Shows Off Her YeeHaw In The Latest…

 3 days ago
08.06.21

Former GAP CEO Says Kanye West Shouldn’t Have…

 3 days ago
08.06.21
9 items

9 Black Celebrity MUA’s That Should Be On…

 3 days ago
08.06.21

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go…

 4 days ago
08.05.21
Close