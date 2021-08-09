Want To Be On A Netflix Reality Show?

Continue reading 5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3406985" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Arun Nevader / Getty[/caption] Angela Simmons' curves are often conversation starters. Whenever the entrepreneur and reality TV star posts a photo serving us natural body-ody, there's someone in the comments section either praising her for reminding us what a real woman looks like or criticizing her imperfections. Sis looks good. Periodt. Angela was living her best life this summer, unapologetically showing off her assets in stylish looks that accentuate her long legs, thick thighs, flat stomach and round backside. She recently walked the runway, in an electric blue bikini, for Miami Swim Week. The beauty's body sparked debate on Twitter, last month, when user @MzSh0nniebab3 tweeted, So I am in the group on fb and some guys are being negative about her body, I thought it was fine🥴 guys y’all don’t like this? pic.twitter.com/cA8IdG04ID Apparently, some men found thought Angela's cellulite was unattractive. The thread quickly gained traction and before the user's account was suspended, but the topic still lingers. https://twitter.com/getglam_tam/status/1418227698145636352 Despite negative comments, the rest of Twitter (with their head on straight) praised Angela for shutting it down time and time again. https://twitter.com/HelloSmitty_/status/1423093402233618438 Check out five times her killer curves got the people going.