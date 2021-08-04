Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

N.C. Residents Can Get $100 Cash Cards For Getting COVID Vaccine

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Little girl getting vaccinated

Source: Anchiy / Getty

Not only are all COVID-19 vaccines free, but we’ll help pay for the time and transportation to get one—making vaccinations more affordable and convenient for everyone.

Anyone 18+ who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard®, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card.*

COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective – and we’ll even help pay for the time and transportation to get one. A limited number of sites are offering $100 Summer Cards* in some counties to North Carolinians that get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Come get vaccinated and receive a $100 Summer Card*, or drive someone to their vaccination appointment and receive a $25 Summer Card*.

Give the gift of a COVID-19 vaccine by driving family members, friends, or neighbors to their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, and you’ll receive a $25 Summer Card* after their appointment. Drive as many times, to as many appointments as you’d like. Drivers will receive one Summer Card* per first-dose visit. FIND A LOCATION HERE

 

BET Honors 2012 - Arrivals

10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game

Continue reading 10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game

10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game

[caption id="attachment_3170599" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Don't sleep on Michelle Williams, okay? This woman is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she let us into her personal life a bit more via her reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle. Although the show wasn't renewed, and she separated from her then fiancé Chad Johnson, her spirit remained open. Michelle Williams put herself out there by discussing her battle with depression. Her willingness to expose that part of her life is an inspiration to Black women everywhere. With so many women suffering in silence, it was freeing to see someone talk about their struggles and what they're doing to overcome it. Not only is Michelle Williams a member of one of the most popular girl groups of our time, she is also a fashion maven. This woman literally slays every appearance she makes. In the past, she would team up with her friend and stylist J. Bolin. I have yet to see a disappointing look from the both of them. Together they go for bold prints, bright colors, and fun textures. Michelle Williams' fashion choices give me Leo vibes. She deserves that spotlight and she's going to dress her behind off to get it. In honor of her 42nd birthday (7/23), we're counting down 10 times she killed the style game.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Cash Card , COVID , north carolina , Summer Card , vaccine

Videos
Latest
10 items

Governor Andrew Cuomo “Sexually Harassed Multiple Women” Per…

 3 hours ago
08.04.21
16 items

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A…

 5 hours ago
08.04.21
10 items

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration…

 6 hours ago
08.04.21

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The…

 6 hours ago
08.04.21

Black Women’s Equal Pay Requires Action Not Just…

 6 hours ago
08.04.21

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died…

 7 hours ago
08.04.21

Balance Beam Biles Wins Her 7th Olympic Medal

 1 day ago
08.03.21
5 items

5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For…

 2 days ago
08.02.21

Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of…

 2 days ago
08.02.21

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 5 days ago
07.30.21
Close