Don’t Miss The Black Flea Market At Moore Square

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Flea Market is back at Moore Square on Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Experience the vibe and support local black entrepreneurs! Shop at over 40 Black-Owned Businesses, enjoy delicious food, and enjoy the entertainment all in the beautiful downtown setting of Moore Square.

We’ll see you there!