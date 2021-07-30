Don’t Miss The Black Flea Market At Moore Square

The Black Flea Market is back at Moore Square on Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Experience the vibe and support local black entrepreneurs! Shop at over 40 Black-Owned Businesses, enjoy delicious food, and enjoy the entertainment all in the beautiful downtown setting of Moore Square.
We’ll see you there!
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl
1. Michelle Obama
1 of 10
Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021
2. Amanda Gorman
2 of 10
The GOAT @Simone_Biles having to sit out--because a man is not held accountable to do the same-is shameful. Biles still cheering on her teammates, even while taking care of herself, is one of the many graces that make her a true champion, forever & always. We love u Simone. https://t.co/nrfaJhoaja— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) July 27, 2021
3. Uzo Aduba
3 of 10
Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the entire gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our Team USA. https://t.co/4TrcUXuQpm— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 27, 2021
4. Cori Bush
4 of 10
I stand with Simone Biles.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 27, 2021
I still stand with Naomi Osaka.
Your health and peace matters. You’re reminding Black women that we can take the space we need for ourselves.
5. Hoda Kotb
5 of 10
Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021
6. Manny Pacquiao
6 of 10
Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles.— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 27, 2021
7. Loni Love
7 of 10
Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!! https://t.co/21bod9owdv— Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 27, 2021
8. Luvvie Ajayi
8 of 10
Prioritizing your mental health is as gold 🥇 as it gets. #SimoneBiles taking a step back to “work on her mindfulness” is a legitimate, honorable reason to take a step back from the Olympics.— Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) July 27, 2021
Y’all not about to stress us out. pic.twitter.com/vHeZ9nioqp
9. Kavitha Davidson
9 of 10
Simone Biles won nationals w/broken toes in both feet, worlds w/a kidney stone, and has carried the burden of being a face of sexual assault survivors as a national institution failed to support them— Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) July 27, 2021
Half of y'all yelling about "toughness" can't handle wearing a mask in Wegman's
10. Taraji P. Henson
10 of 10