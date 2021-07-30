Arts & Entertainment
Don’t Miss The Black Flea Market At Moore Square

The Black Flea Market is back at Moore Square on Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Experience the vibe and support local black entrepreneurs! Shop at over 40 Black-Owned Businesses, enjoy delicious food, and enjoy the entertainment all in the beautiful downtown setting of Moore Square.

We’ll see you there!

 

10 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_3416233" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] There's been a lot of chatter regarding Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka's early departure from the Tokyo Olympics. While the world is used to seeing athletes ignore their bodies and mental well-beings to power through challenges, both Biles and Osaka are changing the narrative. Since the news broke, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Biles. From our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama to boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, people stood in solidarity to support the 24-year old gymnast who has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1420266286441922562 Early this morning, the USA Gymnastics twitter account updated us on the final status of Simone's decision and reinforced why she is indeed a role model to the rest of the world. "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," they wrote. In case you missed it, here are some other celebrities that used their voice to stand with our forever champion, Simone Biles.

 

Close