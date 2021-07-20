New At-Home Vaccination Hotline For COVID-19 If You Can’t Leave Home

In its effort to provide all with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC AAA) to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people with limited mobility who cannot leave their home. This new initiative expands PTRC AAA’s successful local at-home vaccination program to communities across the state.
The At-Home Vaccination Hotline at 1-866-303-0026 allows caregivers, providers and individuals across North Carolina to schedule an at-home vaccination. An online registration form is also available at www.ptrc.org/covid. A PTRC Vaccination Specialist will follow up to schedule an at-home vaccination.
There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina. Clinical trials among thousands of people have proven that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for anyone age 12 and over. All protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including from the Delta variant. More than 160 million Americans have been safely vaccinated.
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
1. Masterpiece
2. Blue Bandit
3. Poison Ivy
4. Vroom Vroom
5. Sheer Shorts
6. Lawd Have Mercy
