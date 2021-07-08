Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Outdoor Films Are Back At NC Museum Of Art

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drive In Comedy & Karaoke

Source: Regan Elam / Upload By: Regan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Outdoor films at the NCMA are back! Come experience big-screen movie magic under the stars at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park. This summer enjoy movies and musicals that will make you nostalgic for decades past. Let yourself be transported back in time to the moment you first experienced these classic films. Details Here

Tickets

  • Free for Members and children 6 and under
  • Nonmembers $7

Tickets required for entry

Gates open one hour before show time. The NCMA permits factory-sealed plastic water bottles and empty refillable water bottles at entry; otherwise, no outside food or beverage is allowed in the Amphitheater. The NCMA offers a variety of food and beverages for purchase, including beer and wine.

 

Lavender + Rose Soak

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

Continue reading 10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

[caption id="attachment_3402357" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Photo Courtesy of Retailer / Photo Courtesy of Retailer[/caption] Capitalism has spoken and while many companies have opted to slash budgets by closing the conference room where their employees spend hours rolling their eyes and dodging suspect potluck offerings, others have demanded we return to the fluorescent light.  If you’re not looking forward to letting go of pants free zoom calls and mid-day adult naps to head back to pervasive passive aggression and frigid central air, you’re not alone. Many are struggling with social anxiety about the return to semi-normalcy. We’ve rounded up 10 Black-owned products to help make your transition a little bit easier.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Movie Reviews , Museum of Art , NC , NCMA , outdoor

Videos
Latest
Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
The Prosecution Will Not Seek The Death Penalty…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
Missy Elliott Directed The City Girls’ ‘Twerkulator’ Video…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
10 items
‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look…
 8 hours ago
07.08.21
They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition…
 9 hours ago
07.08.21
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Close