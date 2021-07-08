Outdoor Films Are Back At NC Museum Of Art

CLOSE
Outdoor films at the NCMA are back! Come experience big-screen movie magic under the stars at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park. This summer enjoy movies and musicals that will make you nostalgic for decades past. Let yourself be transported back in time to the moment you first experienced these classic films. Details Here
Tickets
- Free for Members and children 6 and under
- Nonmembers $7
Tickets required for entry
Gates open one hour before show time. The NCMA permits factory-sealed plastic water bottles and empty refillable water bottles at entry; otherwise, no outside food or beverage is allowed in the Amphitheater. The NCMA offers a variety of food and beverages for purchase, including beer and wine.
