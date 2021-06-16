“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Men Health Month

Local
| 06.16.21
melissa wade

Source: radio one

As we recognize Men’s Health Month – Dr. Allen Mask gives us two important things our men need to be sure to check when it comes to their health.

Listen in for the Working Mom Minutes segments as Dr. Mask talks with Melissa Wade.

Dr. Allen Mask

WRAL – Health Team Physician

Dr. Allen Mask completed his undergraduate work at the University of North Carolina and medical school at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.  He completed his internship and residency in academic internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.  After his residency, he continued on staff at Harvard as a Fellow in Internal Medicine.  Dr. Mask returned to the UNC School of Medicine and completed a second residency in Anesthesiology.  He then worked as an anesthesiologist at Alamance Memorial Hospital in Burlington, North Carolina.

In 1985 Dr. Mask opened the Raleigh Urgent Care Center, which remains as the oldest continuing Urgent Care Center in Wake County under the same management.  He also serves as the City of Raleigh Physician and Physician to the Artists for Live Nation, Inc, and is the Health Team Reporter for WRAL-TV-5.

Close