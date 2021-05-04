Get Your COVID Vaccine In Wake County…Now Taking Walk-Ins!

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Vaccines are free, safe, and easier than ever to get. Walk-ins are now welcome! Anyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Please note: At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.)

You can click the online form below or call our 24-hour vaccine hotline and be taken right to our appointment schedule. You can choose your time, location and vaccine brand…and most people find an open slot the next day!

While appointments are still encouraged to expedite your experience, they’re no longer required – so you can also check the vaccine clinic hours open today and simply head right now to get your vaccine!

Use The Online Form or Call 919.250.1515

How Can I Get The Vaccine?

These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip 6 photos Launch gallery These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip 1. Lizzo 1 of 6 2. Winnie Harlow 2 of 6 3. Reginae Carter 3 of 6 4. Teyana Taylor 4 of 6 5. Taina 5 of 6 6. Ari Lennox 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip [caption id="attachment_3358430" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: 2020HHA / Getty[/caption] Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out your dark colored clothing for neutral and bright tones. This season, replace that little black dress with a little brown dress instead. According to L'officiel USA, “brown is the new black of 2021 fashion." Shades of melanin been on trend but we'll let y'all finish. We first saw this trend at the Kanye West x Adidas Fall 2015 collection where the models wore earth tones like tan, caramel, and chocolate brown. As the weather gets warmer, brown is also a great color to keep your body temperature cool in comparison to darker shades of blue, and greys. Soon, brands like Versace, Undercover and Theophilio incorporated earth tones into their fall 2021 collections. So it makes sense our favorite celebrity women are getting in on the chocolate on chocolate trend. Check out Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Reginae Carter and more in their fab chocolate on chocolate fits!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark