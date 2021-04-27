COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Durham This Thursday

CLOSE
Community Baptist Church in collaboration with the African American COVID-19 Taskforce +, will host a vaccination clinic on April 29th from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm. The church is located at 4821 Barbee Road, Durham NC 27713. The vaccine provided will be Moderna and registration from this link is prefered. If you previously received a Moderna vaccine in the past 28 days you can receive your 2nd Moderna vaccine during this time. Please bring your CDC card with your first shot date. Should you have questions about this event, send your questions to marti088@mc.duke.edu.
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes
1. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT PANDORA LIVE, 2021Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT SUPER BOWL LV PREGAME, 2021Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. JAZMINE SULLIVAN FOR VULTURE, 20215 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark