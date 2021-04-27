COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Durham This Thursday

Coronavirus
Community Baptist Church in collaboration with the African American COVID-19 Taskforce +, will host a vaccination clinic on April 29th from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm.  The church is located at 4821 Barbee Road, Durham NC 27713.   The vaccine provided will be Moderna and registration from this link is prefered.  If you previously received a Moderna vaccine in the past 28 days you can receive your 2nd Moderna vaccine during this time.  Please bring your CDC card with your first shot date.  Should you have questions about this event, send your questions to marti088@mc.duke.edu.

 

Close