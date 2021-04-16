CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Kelly Price joined the show to discuss her new gospel project! Over this year, Kelly Price has been through so much with losing her grandfather and her mother.  She shares her inspiration for her new project and shares some details on American Soul. 

 

Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close