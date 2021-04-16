Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” VaShawn Mitchell “Lifted Up”

| 04.16.21
Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Pearson – Raleigh

Singer, songwriter, producer, … Stellar, Dove and Grammy award winner VaShawn Mitchell has a new single called “Lifted Up” and was Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week”.  He’s given us hits such as:  Nobody Greater, Joy, Chasing After You and more… listen as she talks with VaShawn about his new song and upcoming project.

Hailed as Gospel music’s connector, VaShawn Mitchell has spent a career being the plug for established and emerging artists, the real energetic, creative source for artists both as a writer, and producer all while charting a path of his own as an exceptional talent.

Born in Harvey, Illinois well regarded as the ‘birthplace of Gospel music,’ the imprint of Chicago is clear throughout Mitchell’s life and music. “God has allowed me to go on a musical journey from the choir director and teacher, to writing music and writing for other artists and working behind the scenes,” he said. “That was all training ground for what I experience today. From the choir to praise and worship, to traveling the world internationally, it has definitely been a huge journey. I attribute the process to God … He has allowed me to see everything, experience everything, and grow from everything I’ve been through to this moment.”

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” VaShawn Mitchell “Lifted Up”  was originally published on thelightnc.com

