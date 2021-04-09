CLOSE
Get Ready For Bimbé!

It’s time for a Bimbé Celebration! This event will consist of some of the highlights of our usual Bimbé Festival including great music, speakers, and tasty food! Enjoy concerts and speakers from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle in the marked space provided. Multiple time slots will be available for participants to sign up for their favorite talk and band combination.

This family-oriented event is a celebration of African and African American history, culture, arts, and traditions. Visit the Bimbé History page for information on how the festival has evolved throughout the years.

Event Details

Saturday, May 15, 2021

11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3 p.m.-6 p.m., or 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Gates open one hour before your scheduled event time.

Durham County Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 750 Stadium Drive

Event Registration

This is a free event, but preregistration is required. Reserve your parking spot beginning Thursday, April 15, only one reservation is needed per car. Three different timeslots will be offered. Each timeslot will accommodate up to 80 vehicles. Cars are limited to 4 people, so please plan accordingly!

Register online beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. Registration will be available through Thursday, May 13, or until all spaces are filled. GET MORE INFO HERE.

 

Close