Maxwell Chats With Karen Clark About 25th Anniversary Of “Urban Hang Suite”

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

We all remember the first single, Till The Cops Come Knocking. It was a mix of a little Marvin Gaye, maybe some Prince and a touch of….something new.

In April of 1996, we got our first taste of Maxwell with his debut Urban Hang Suite.The release quickly became a classic and the accolades the album has racked up in the past twenty-five years almost seem countless.

We chatted with the semi-elusive star about the album’s anniversary, his inspirations, his favorite moments, quarantine and, of course, new music.

 

 

 

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

