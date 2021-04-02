Travel By Train For 50% Off

NC By Train is welcoming you and spring by offering 50% off coach fares during April for travel within North Carolina! With 8 daily trains and nine stations, there is a schedule for you.

Travel with peace of mind as masks are required, there’s plenty of room to social distance, plus enhanced cleaning is happening on board trains and in stations.

Terms and Conditions

Valid for travel from April 5-April 30

Ticket sale runs April 2-April 27

Discount applies to adult coach fares only

Available for travel within North Carolina on Piedmont and Carolinian trains

Tickets must be purchased at least three days in advance

Tickets are nonrefundable, but exchanges are permitted

