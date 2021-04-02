CLOSE
Travel
Travel By Train For 50% Off

An Amtrak train.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

NC By Train is welcoming you and spring by offering 50% off coach fares during April for travel within North Carolina! With 8 daily trains and nine stations, there is a schedule for you.

Travel with peace of mind as masks are required, there’s plenty of room to social distance, plus enhanced cleaning is happening on board trains and in stations.

Terms and Conditions

  • Valid for travel from April 5-April 30
  • Ticket sale runs April 2-April 27
  • Discount applies to adult coach fares only
  • Available for travel within North Carolina on Piedmont and Carolinian trains
  • Tickets must be purchased at least three days in advance
  • Tickets are nonrefundable, but exchanges are permitted
