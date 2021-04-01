CLOSE
GSK Offering Free Science Programs For Kids This Summer

Student Working in a Laboratory

GSK Science in the Summer™ (SIS) provides fun, high-quality science education programming at sites in eleven counties in the state: Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Gates, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Orange, Vance, and Wake. Classes are led by certified teachers with the help of high school student assistants, and are designed to spark children’s interest in science and show how science is part of everyday life. Experienced science educators from Morehead Planetarium and Science Center oversee the program.

There are both in-person programs, and virtual programs. They are both free, but registration fills up very quickly for some programs, and parents of past participants recommend keeping track of when registration open and signing up immediately.

