Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital TODAY!

St. Jude 2021

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Become a “Partner In Hope” TODAY to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.  Give $19 or more each month to receive the “We Won’t Stop” T-shirt.

St. Jude 2021

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #WEWONTSTOP movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the We Won’t Stop t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $19 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #WEWONTSTOP and #UrbanRadioCares. Don’t forget to tag @StJude.

YOU CAN ALSO DONATE BY DIALING 1-800-411-9898

