Former CEO Of Papa John’s Has Worked For 20 Months To Get N-Word Out Of Vocabulary

The former CEO of Papa John’s isn’t happy and it seems he’s blaming the company’s board.
John Schnatter shared his thoughts about the board in a recent interview.
“You have a public board that paints its chairman … as a racist,” he said. “They know he’s not a racist. It’s just unbelievable. And I used to lay in bed just going, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last 20 months: To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true, figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”
