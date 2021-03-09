Former CEO Of Papa John’s Has Worked For 20 Months To Get N-Word Out Of Vocabulary

The former CEO of Papa John’s isn’t happy and it seems he’s blaming the company’s board.

John Schnatter shared his thoughts about the board in a recent interview.

“You have a public board that paints its chairman … as a racist,” he said. “They know he’s not a racist. It’s just unbelievable. And I used to lay in bed just going, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last 20 months: To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true, figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark