Former CEO Of Papa John’s Has Worked For 20 Months To Get N-Word Out Of Vocabulary

The former CEO of Papa John’s isn’t happy and it seems he’s blaming the company’s board.

John Schnatter shared his thoughts about the board in a recent interview.

“You have a public board that paints its chairman … as a racist,” he said. “They know he’s not a racist. It’s just unbelievable. And I used to lay in bed just going, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last 20 months: To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true, figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3308942" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: STEVE PARSONS/ Ben Stansall - PA Images/ DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Getty[/caption] Meghan Markle has impeccable style. It's simple, elegant and at times flamboyant -- the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayed effortless grace and reserved glam as navigated the royal kingdom and behind the scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah. Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss she and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle's newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents "purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth." The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below:

 

Close