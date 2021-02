Listen as Governor Cooper talks with Melissa Wade about the latest with Covid-19 and vaccines in NC.

Melissa talks with Gov. Cooper about equity in vaccine, importance in clinics in the communities of color and how our older citizens can be sure to get registered.

Gov. Cooper Talks About Equity In Covid-19 Vaccination Distributions was originally published on thelightnc.com

