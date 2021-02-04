New, Longer Trailer For “Coming 2 America” Released

We’re counting down the days until the new Coming 2 America movie premiers on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, a new trailer has dropped.
In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are reprising their roles. Additional cast includes Tracy Morgan and Jay Pharaoh.
