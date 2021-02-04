CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

New, Longer Trailer For “Coming 2 America” Released

Black History Month Giphy

Still From 'Coming To America'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

We’re counting down the days until the new Coming 2 America movie premiers on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, a new trailer has dropped.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are reprising their roles. Additional cast includes Tracy Morgan and Jay Pharaoh.

 

 

Savage X Fenty Menswear

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

11 photos Launch gallery

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

Continue reading Savage X Fenty’s Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

[caption id="attachment_3250818" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] When it comes to being sexy, Rihanna has the blueprint. Her swag, her music and her style all exude bad gal energy and she injected those same traits into a lingerie brand that represents her and makes other women feel just as confident. MUST SEE: 9 Black Women-Owned Lingerie Brands To Shop For Valentine’s Day And Beyond Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, filling a void in the undergarment industry that neglected Black, curvy and queer women. Savage X Fenty grew to be a juggernaut in the lingerie market and community favorite. Not only did it serve her fellow queens (and eventually kings), Savage X Fenty employed a plethora of models, giving them a runway to strut their stuff while giving dozens of celebrity women and everyday women the chance to be Savage X Fenty ambassadors. MUST SEE: Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day Collection Is A Must-See With Valentine's Day around the corner, we rounded up 10 of Savage X Fenty's sexiest celebrity ambassadors.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Coming 2 America

Videos
Latest
Is It Moneybagg Yo Or William From ‘Girlfriends’…
 2 hours ago
02.04.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 3 hours ago
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…
 17 hours ago
02.03.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…
 21 hours ago
02.03.21
Michaela Coel’s Series “I May Destroy You” Was…
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
26 items
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Close