CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Office on Youth Grant Making – Youth Consultant Application 2021

Black History Month Giphy

Black girls at internship

Source: Huntstock / Getty

The City of Durham, Office on Youth (OOY), with support from Durham County, is kicking off a new community grant making program. The program will fund projects that advance the recommendations of the Durham Youth Listening Project and also respond to current COVID-19 needs. The Youth Listening Project set out to hear from young people about how Durham could be a better place for them to grow and thrive. The report with recommendations from the project will be released in early 2021.
The purpose of this application is to help us identify young people to join our youth-adult team. The team will help us brainstorm and develop the community grant application and requirements.  If you have questions about the application process, please email: A’lice.Frazier@durhamnc.gov or call or text 984-260-6703
The Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States

7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

Continue reading 7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

[caption id="attachment_3277184" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty[/caption] There's no denying we're all still riding high from the historic 46th inauguration of JOe Biden and Kamala Harris that took place just last week. We're officially entering a new era of change, positivity, and true leadership, and it feels so good after the past four years. While we're ecstatic that we have leaders in place that are ready to get down to business, we couldn't help but notice the fashion wins during the historical occasion. And if you're down to upgrade your wardrobe with classy yet versatile pieces, it's worth taking some style cues from our leaders. Michelle Obama's Laid Inauguration Hair Is Trending In case you missed it, our new Madame Vice President Kamala Harris and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama donned fashionable monochromatic ensembles from the talented Sergio Hudson. Madame VP Harris donned a vibrant purple coat, with a matching dress and a gorgeous pearl necklace that honors her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. Our forever FLOTUS stole our hearts in a maroon ensemble full of separates. She wore pants, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a knee-length overcoat with a cinched belt for a well-polished look. Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating VP Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Day Outfits While these ladies were dressed to the nines, it's important to note that anyone could pull off a similar look. While you may not have the bankroll to splurge on these pieces, there are plenty of ways to bring theses head turning monochromatic looks to life without breaking the bank. That said, many people have been inspired to bring these looks to life and now you can set the tone. Below we've compiled seven Inauguration Day-inspired pieces that will add contemporary flair to your style.

durham , Grant , Office On Youth

Videos
Latest
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 5 hours ago
02.02.21
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond…
 23 hours ago
02.01.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…
 2 days ago
01.31.21
Pastor Gets 10 Years in Prison After Sexually…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
14 items
Hollywood’s Elite Share Their Memories On The Late…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
15 items
Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword,…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
31 items
Rest In Power: Cicely Tyson’s Legendary Career And…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Close