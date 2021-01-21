CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
GG Townson Explains The Pressure Of Playing In The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Salt-N-Pepa’s life story is coming to our TVs this Saturday and GG Townson is talking about her role as Cheryl “Salt” James.  Townson breaks down what it was like to learn from the legends themselves.  She and her co-star Laila Odom had hands-on training and Townson shares the stories of the “Push It’ rappers.

The movie will premiere on Lifetime, January 23 at 8/7c and will detail “the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success.”

 

GG Townson Explains The Pressure Of Playing In The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

