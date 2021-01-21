First Look At New Mahalia Jackson Movie

Lifetime is giving us a look at the new movie Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.
Born in New Orleans, Mahalia began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history, melding her music with the civil rights movement. Her recording of the song “Move on Up a Little Higher” sold millions of copies, skyrocketing her to international fame and gave her the opportunity to perform at diverse settings including in front of a racially integrated audience at the prestigious Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball. An active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, Jackson sang at numerous rallies, including the March on Washington in 1963 alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in hopes that her music would encourage and inspire racial equality.
These Fly Black Women Showed Up In Their Pearls And Chucks For Inauguration Day
These Fly Black Women Showed Up In Their Pearls And Chucks For Inauguration Day
1. NCee Photography
1 of 12
2. Educated Stylist
2 of 12
3. Keke Nichole
3 of 12
4. Bri HunterSource:Bri Hunter 4 of 12
5. Rev Dr. Irie
5 of 12
6. Chicago Century Club
6 of 12
7. Mom Wife Boss
7 of 12
8. Ms Robin P
8 of 12
9. Maui Bigelow
9 of 12
10. Sandra Denise
January 20, 202110 of 12
11. AnnGee
11 of 12
12. Mood Shine Mine12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark