New COVID-19 Testing Site In Wendell

Residents who live or work near Wendell will soon have a convenient way to get tested for COVID-19. Wake County is partnering with Hephzibah Baptist Church to provide free testing later this week.

“We are continuing to offer opportunities for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in our community to do so conveniently and safely,” said Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe. “Wendell is one of our highest locations of positivity at 15.5%. This partnership brings testing to those who need it and only takes a few minutes.”

The new drive-thru testing site will run from Thursday, Jan. 21, through Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s no cost or appointment needed for this service and no insurance or ID is required.

Hephzibah Baptist Church is located at 1794 Wendell Blvd. in northeast Wendell.

Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:

People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting and loss of smell;

People who have been a “close contact” to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 (a case) within the last 14 days;

People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities, or persons experiencing homelessness; and

People without symptoms who believe they may be currently infected should consider getting tested (For instance, if in the past 2 weeks you were around many people who were not wearing face coverings and/or were not keeping a safe distance.

Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the last 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

For all Wake Count testing locations and dates, visit wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

Visit Wake County’s multilingual COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, COVID-19 vaccine information, as well as contact information to ask specific questions.

