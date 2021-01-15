Durham Parks and Recreation to Host A Virtual MLK Event

Durham Parks and Recreation will host a virtual event to commemorate the life, work, and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is on Saturday, January 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is MLK: Remembering the Legacy through the Arts.

Participants will enjoy a host of celebratory activities, including music, poetry, dancing, and community engagement/discussions. See the list of activities below.

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Group discussion about the current events and COVID-19

11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clips of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Speeches

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Entertainment

· Song – Lift Every Voice and Sing – Abria Ellis

· Spoken Word – Dasan Ahanu and Church Da Poet

· Poetry by Mama Noni

· Pre-recorded musical performance by Councilman Pierce Freelon

12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m. Break (Music playing in the background)

1 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. Movement Activity (Stretching and Line Dances)

1:10 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Community Praise/Outreach – local artists and community groups will highlight the services they have to offer.

1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m. Closing

Music will be provided by DJ Go Off.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit DPRPlayMore.org or click here.

