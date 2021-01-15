CLOSE
Durham Parks and Recreation to Host A Virtual MLK Event

Durham Parks and Recreation will host a virtual event to commemorate the life, work, and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is on Saturday, January 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is MLK: Remembering the Legacy through the Arts.

Participants will enjoy a host of celebratory activities, including music, poetry, dancing, and community engagement/discussions. See the list of activities below.

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.                 Group discussion about the current events and COVID-19

11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.               Clips of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Speeches

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.               Entertainment

·           Song – Lift Every Voice and Sing – Abria Ellis

·           Spoken Word – Dasan Ahanu and Church Da Poet

·           Poetry by Mama Noni

·           Pre-recorded musical performance by Councilman Pierce Freelon

12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.                 Break (Music playing in the background)

1 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.                    Movement Activity (Stretching and Line Dances)

1:10 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.              Community Praise/Outreach – local artists and community groups will highlight the services they have to offer.

1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.                   Closing

 

Music will be provided by DJ Go Off.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit DPRPlayMore.org or click here.

 

[caption id="attachment_3273685" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: PeopleImages / Getty[/caption] As a Black woman, supporting Black-owned brands is a priority. And not simply because they're Black-owned (though that is a requirement), but because they have a deeper understanding of what it takes to keep our melanin, hair and body parts glowing, nourished and fresh. We believe in the FUBU mantra, for us, by us. You can stock up on sunscreen sans the ashy cast, super-pigmented lipsticks that complement your skin tone and body care finds that will help you keep your melanin-rich skin in tip-top shape. Not to mention, you can feel good knowing that your coins are helping small business and mega-brands stay afloat in these unprecedented times. That said, if you're ready to expand your beauty collection, we've got you covered on all fronts. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise through our five best beauty products to shop this week. From makeup, face moisturizers, exfoliating bars and more, the possibilities are endless. Plus, you can trust that these essentials will cater to all of your needs.

 

Close