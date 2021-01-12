CLOSE
Wake Forest Plans For Virtual Community Celebration January 21

Selma Marches

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Several local churches and community organizations will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a virtual livestream program on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Area residents are invited to watch the livestream on the Friendship Chapel Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FCBCWF.

The evening’s theme will center around one of Dr. King’s messages: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” In the spirit of the event theme, the Wake Forest MLK Committee is offering creative performance, writing and art competitions for students in Wake Forest and Rolesville-area schools. Today (Monday, Jan. 11) is the deadline for contest entries. Complete contest rules and information, along with the online contest entry form, are available at http://bit.ly/WFMLKCelebration.

The competition winners will be recognized during the January 21 program. Due to COVID-19, only the contest winners and their parents will be permitted to attend.

Local groups contributing to the celebration include the Wake Forest Human Relations Council, Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, Heritage Baptist Church, Wake Forest Baptist Church and Kingdom Family International Church. Other supporters include Faith Tabernacle United Holy Church, Corinth UCC, New Bethel Rolesville, Olive Branch Baptist Church, Wake Forest Methodist Church, the Wake Forest Optimist Club and the Kiwanis Club of Wake Forest.

For more information, contact Margo Grant at 919-435-7101.

The Town of Wake Forest is offering several events and activities in February to commemorate Black History Month. To view these initiatives, including our Black History Month Honor Roll, visit wakeforestnc.gov and search “Celebrate Black History.”

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Dr. Martin Luther King , Friendship Chapel Baptist Church , Jr. , Wake Forest

