Scam Alert: Scammers Are Trying To Get Your 2nd Stimulus Check

The scammers know your second stimulus payment is coming and they want it.
First, be aware of people offering to help in the process “for a fee.” Secondly, any “urgent need” for information should throw up a red flag. No one will call you from the IRS. Ever. Period. Finally, the bogus check scam, which focuses on people who don’t receive their tax money via direct deposit. The scammers might send you a fake check that looks like the real thing and hope you deposit it. Then they’ll call you and say you received too much money from the IRS and ask you to send them money back.
Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.
The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam. See also: How to know it’s really the IRS calling or knocking on your door.
- In the latest twist on a scam related to Social Security numbers, scammers claim to be able to suspend or cancel the victim’s SSN. It’s yet another attempt by con artists to frighten people into returning ‘robocall’ voicemails. See IRS Tax Tip 2019-149.
- IR-2019-145, August 22, 2019 — The IRS and its Security Summit partners today warned taxpayers and tax professionals about a new IRS impersonation scam campaign spreading nationally on email. See IR-2019-145.
- IR-2019-104, June 5, 2019 – Although the April filing deadline has passed, scam artists remain hard at work, and the IRS today urged taxpayers to be on the lookout for a spring surge of evolving phishing emails and telephone scams. See IR-2019-104.
Enhance Your Body Care Routine With These 5 In-Shower Body Lotions
Enhance Your Body Care Routine With These 5 In-Shower Body Lotions
1. Maui Moisture Body Care Lightly Hydration Pineapple Papaya In-Shower Body LotionSource:Amazon 1 of 5
2. Jergens Wet Skin Cherry Almond Oil MoisturizerSource:Amazon 2 of 5
3. NIVEA Cocoa Butter In-Shower Body Lotion Non-Sticky For Dry to Very Dry SkinSource:Amazon 3 of 5
4. OGX Calming & Reviving + Lavender Essential Oil Wet Skin LotionSource:Amazon 4 of 5
5. Curél Hydra Therapy In Shower Lotion, 12 Ounce, Wet Skin Moisturizer for Dry or Extra-dry Skin, with Advanced Ceramide ComplexSource:Amazon 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark