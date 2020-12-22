CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

When the initial images for Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming To America were released, fans couldn’t wait to see more of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall  and the entire cast. Sure enough,

Amazon Studios picked Tuesday (December 22) to give us a full teaser trailer for the film – and make us wish we could be outside to enjoy it in a theater and cut up afterwards.

Peep the synopsis for the film below.

In Coming 2 America, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returns to America as the King of Zamunda with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that takes us from the lush and royal country of Zamunda back to the borough of Queens — where it all began! Coming to America original cast favorites including King Jaffe (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley) the motley barbershop crew, and some surprise guests will join the new star-studded cast of Coming 2 America including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor in the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

As we can see, King Jaffe is giving orders from his bedside, prompting Akeem and Semi to once more return to America. And given how the trailer gives us glimpses of all the classic characters from the original film such as the barbershop crew, Randy Watson (!), and more – there’s no telling how insane the sequel will be.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film below. The reunion of Murphy, Hall and company arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

RELATED: See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ [PHOTOS]

Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her…
 23 hours ago
12.21.20
Sony Pictures Developing DJ Screw Biopic
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Down To Play Dionne The…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Rapper Mulatto Says She’s Working On Changing Her…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Cardi B Co-Signs “WAP” Parody Encouraging Mask Wearing
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Here’s A Sneak Peak At The Fashion From…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Now That The Stimulus Package Is Agreed On,…
 1 day ago
12.21.20
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby,…
 2 days ago
12.21.20
First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Leonard Roberts Details Toxic Environment, Lack Of Diversity…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa &…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Close