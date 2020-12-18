Get Your First Look At “Coming 2 America”

Are you ready? The first “Coming To America” came out in 1988. In March of 2021, we’ll get the sequel. And now, we have peeks of what’s happening in the new movie!

The new, first look photos show Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall together. We even get a trip back to the barbershop!

In addition to Murphy, Hall and James Earl Jones is back, new additions include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat 1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Source:Ulta 1 of 5 2. Nars After Glow Lip Balm Source:Ulta 2 of 5 3. Juvia's Place The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette Source:Ulta 3 of 5 4. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Source:Ulta 4 of 5 5. Nyx Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil Source:Ulta 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat 5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat [caption id="attachment_3258663" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: CoffeeAndMilk / Getty[/caption] While the pandemic has taken a toll on our social lives, that doesn't mean that you should put your makeup must-haves to the side. Whether you're enjoying small brunch dates with your homegirls or quiet date nights with your beau, the perfect beauty beat can take your look to the next level. And with the right makeup products and extra time on your hands, you can take your skills to the next level. That's why we figured we should give you the lay of the land with our makeup favorites. While it's pretty easy to find makeup essentials that complement our features and skin tone, thanks to our favorite Black-owned beauty brands, there are some product that have become cult-favorites in your collection. Every beauty lover needs a nude eyeshadow collection that can create soft and full glam looks, just as how the perfect brow wiz can pull your eyebrows all the way together. It's true everyone has their go-to beauty finds, and we have a few special picks that are worth sharing. In the spirit of highlighting our favorite things, we've compiled five of our staple makeup products that we wouldn't be caught without. From lip pencils to eyeshadow palettes, add these tried and true beauty must-haves.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark