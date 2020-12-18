CLOSE
Get Your First Look At “Coming 2 America”

Publicity Still From 'Coming To America'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Are you ready? The first “Coming To America” came out in 1988. In March of 2021, we’ll get the sequel. And now, we have peeks of what’s happening in the new movie!

The new, first look photos show Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall together. We even get a trip back to the barbershop!

In addition to Murphy, Hall and James Earl Jones is back,  new additions include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

 

 

