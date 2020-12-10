Free, Virtual Google Workshop For Small Businesses

Join Google online for a free small business training! The Durham County Library is hosting an online workshop for small business owners in North Carolina. Discover Google tools that can help business owners work and manage their business during this time of uncertainty. Plus, get insights on more online and timely resources for small businesses.
In this workshop, we’ll discuss:
– How to update critical business information online
– Keep customers informed
– Conduct virtual meetings
– Access important files from anywhere
The session will be taught by a Grow with Google trainer and end with live Q&A.
Google partner hosting this event:
Durham County Library
Calling all small business owners! The @DurhamCountyLib is hosting a free #GrowWithGoogle virtual workshop on Dec. 10, 2020, for tips & tricks to manage your business online. Link to register: https://t.co/9o45b6N0wQ. pic.twitter.com/Khjr7Zb7ST
— State Library of North Carolina (@StateLibraryNC) December 9, 2020
10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon
1. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2004Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2005Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2008Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2008Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2009Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2010Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2015Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2017Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Keyshia Cole's Hair In 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
