CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Free, Virtual Google Workshop For Small Businesses

Networking in Color- Business Card Exchange

Source: Networking in action / Thinkstock

Join Google online for a free small business training! The Durham County Library is hosting an online workshop for small business owners in North Carolina. Discover Google tools that can help business owners work and manage their business during this time of uncertainty. Plus, get insights on more online and timely resources for small businesses.

In this workshop, we’ll discuss:

– How to update critical business information online

– Keep customers informed

– Conduct virtual meetings

– Access important files from anywhere

The session will be taught by a Grow with Google trainer and end with live Q&A.

Google partner hosting this event:

Durham County Library

Register here!

 

 

Keyshia Cole Hair

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

Continue reading 10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

[caption id="attachment_3253422" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano / Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano[/caption] If you've been a day one Keyshia Cole fan, you've watched her hair go through an array of colors, styles and lengths that often coordinated with each different phase of her musical career. There's the early I Shoulda Cheated Keyshia, whose blonde and auburn locks had us running to the beauty supply store so we could collectively leave our man with two-toned (for the times) hair. Then there's Let it Go Keyshia, who traded in her long tresses for a strawberry blonde cut that transitioned into a black Heaven Sent cut she carried into her next album A Different Me. Her orange-y brown tresses made a return for her 2010 project Calling All Hearts before she debuted an ombre black and blonde do on the cover art for her album Woman To Woman.  But her looks are just limited to her albums. Sis gave us performance and red carpet looks along the way. This coming weekend, Keyshia will face off against Ashanti in a highly anticipated Verzus battle that will take us a nostalgic trip down memory lane and we're ready to see what style she'll break out for the main event. Since we're talking about hair, let's look back at her hair transformations through the years.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

durham , Google , small business , workshop

Videos
Latest
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 10 hours ago
12.10.20
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Handling Her Twitter Account
 10 hours ago
12.10.20
Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked…
 10 hours ago
12.10.20
2 Armed Robbers Stick Up NYC Bodega, Only…
 10 hours ago
12.10.20
Lloyd Austin Credits Black Military Predecessors In Defense…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
CERTIFIED FRESH: Australian-American Rap Duo GUMBO Music Talk…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Lil Baby “On Me,” DJ Kay Slay ft.…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Wendy Williams Addresses The Passing Of Her Mother
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Never Forget: The ‘Vicksburg Massacre’ Lynched Dozens Of…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Close