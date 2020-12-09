CLOSE
What do you do in the pandemic as a rapper? Form a supergroup with your closest rapper friends. Too Short revealed that he’s making a supergroup with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and E-40.  The rap icons decided to create an album all from a group chat. Too Short called it “the West Coast foundation.”

In other news, Gammy was not having it for Olivia Jade on the most recent Red Table Talk. Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin, who was prosecuted in the recent college scandal at the University of Southern California.  There are a lot of mixed reviews on the episode and how they feel about the entire situation.

 

Hot Spot: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Gives Olivia Jade A Wake-Up Call On Red Table Talk [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

