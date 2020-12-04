Gary’s Tea: Miley Cyrus’ Sister Apologizes For Calling Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A** Heaux’ [WATCH]

It looks like things are getting worst for Future’s baby mama, Eliza Reign. She went to social media to blast not only the rapper but his mama as well. She says that the father’s grandma doesn’t want to see her grandchild. On top of that, the two are still fighting the child support battle because he wants to give her $1,000 a month.
In other news, Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus is apologizing after getting backlash for calling Candace Owens a “nappy a** heaux”. She defended Harry Styles who wore a dress on the cover of Vogue and Owens reacted by saying “bring back manly men.” Cyrus claims she didn’t know the history and context of the word nappy and is asking for forgiveness.
Do you think it’s ok for men to wear dresses?
Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael B. Jordan, Someone Check On Future
Lori Harvey is doing what any young, rich and beautiful woman should be doing. Great job!— subscribe to my youtube (@MiAmorAlia) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey’s roster pic.twitter.com/4JyeQZ5E1y— Taylor T. (@tmthomas2750) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey dated Trey Songz, Diddy, Future and now Michael B. Jordan. She's unlocking achievements like it's Call of Duty.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 26, 2020
I really like Lori Harvey. She minds her business, dates who she wants and by the time y’all care? She no longer does. GOALS ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/B7MtKCHarz— The Coffee Connoisseur (@SISisms_) November 26, 2020
My sister said Lori Harvey collecting rich niggas like Thanos with the Infinity Stones. pic.twitter.com/9O29vpIZmk— Quentin Quarantino (@ArseneMcLean) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey should release a book and name it Think Like Lori Harvey cause bay-beh pic.twitter.com/3utJvqOGZt— party gets me wetter (@lavirgoe) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey is doing exactly what young women experiencing life do. casual date.— 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) November 26, 2020
Meek mill realizing it’s not his turn to be on Lori Harvey’s hit list pic.twitter.com/ywC63JjKYl— 🥂StSauvage 🇭🇹 (@SLveki) November 26, 2020
When I grow up I wanna be Lori Harvey no cap— #ENDSARS 🇳🇬 (@cleotrapawest) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey done got a hold of Michael B Jordan knowing he don’t kno what to do with black women. She about to fuck his mind up LMAOOOO— Dee Holt ♏️❄️➏ (@D_1andOnly_) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey built hoes confidence like future does to niggas I love it— BIGHORN (@Rambob13) November 26, 2020
Wait Lori Harvey is dating Killmonger? pic.twitter.com/oG54lKpwTY— Maya 🧘🏾♀️ (@Maya86B) November 26, 2020
Steve Harvey wrote “Think like a man...” and he’s daughter Lori Harvey been acting like one ever since. It’s how she dribbles the niggas for me.— @RealRaspy Ndlovu🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@RealRaspyy) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey to the coochie when she bagged Michael B. Jordan: pic.twitter.com/KTnrtk0u1A— 𝔹as (@zazwrld) November 26, 2020
I don’t wanna hear nothing else about Lori Harvey after Monster 2 drop— F® (@fauxfresh) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey's Hit list🗣️ the girl dont miss at all!!! pic.twitter.com/unKYo0P4dT— Courage👑❤️ (@MondeBlvck) November 26, 2020
chile lori harvey don’t belong to the streets, the streets belong TO HER— ray 💛 (@rayvenj__) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey has proven 8 ways to Sunday she DGAF what the public think of how she moves, and for that reason in and of itself ... pic.twitter.com/CHBBveCvcs— Naima Cochrane (@naima) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey got Michael B Jordan?— krt (@kvninv) November 26, 2020
That a girl pic.twitter.com/6HyT0PUsAF
Gary’s Tea: Miley Cyrus’ Sister Apologizes For Calling Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A** Heaux’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com