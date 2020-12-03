Drop Your Kids Off For Winter Crafts

Have last-minute Christmas shopping to do? Need to wrap some presents? Drop off your kids to celebrate the first day of winter with fun nature crafts and get a couple of hours to yourself!
This program takes place on Sunday, December 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $4. It is open to participants ages 7 years and older.
Register online at reclink.raleighnc.gov using barcode 258530.
