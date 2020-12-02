Raleigh Parks Adds An Extra Night To Sold Out Drive-In Movie Series

Raleigh Parks is excited to announce a brand-new drive-in movie experience, Festive Flix, coming the first two weekends of December!

Moviegoers of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite holiday classics on the big screen. Refreshments will be available for purchase at one of our food trucks.

Tickets are $5 per car and can be pre-purchased online at reclink.raleighnc.gov using the barcode listed below.

We ask that all patrons follow social distancing guidelines and safety protocol. Guests are required to wear masks when leaving their designated parking space.

Sunday, December 6- A Preacher’s Wife

Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh

Location: Spring Forest Road Park, 4203 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh

Gate Opens: 5:30 p.m.

Movie Start Time: 7 p.m.

Rating: PG

Barcode: 270482
Food Trucks: Pablanos Tacos, Dusty Donuts