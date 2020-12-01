Don’t Miss Rocky Mount’s Virtual Christmas Event This Friday

Coming LIVE from the Imperial Centre, local families, musicians, performers, and staff members are working together to bring Rocky Mount a livestreamed Christmas event to remember. From the comfort of your own home television or computer screen, or as far away as the North pole, tune in for seasonal favorites and holiday cheer from your friends at the Imperial Centre Theatre! This event will be free to the public. The livestream will begin at 6:00 PM EDT on Friday, December 4th, and will available to watch here.
If you would like to see recordings of our previous Fall 2020 Livestream Series productions, please visit our Livestreams page.
An Imperial Centre Christmas will be shared virtually at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. The night will give the community a chance to hear their favorite seasonal songs from the voices of local talent. Visit https://t.co/sWez5T9ssH for more information.https://t.co/8VlidQfQDF
— City of Rocky Mount (@cityofrockymtnc) November 30, 2020
5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now
5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now
1. BLK/OPL SKN™ EVEN TRUE Tri-Complex Tonecorrect Fade GelSource:Black Opal 1 of 5
2. Grace Eleyae Adjustable Slap Satin-Lined Cap.Source:Grace Eleyae 2 of 5
3. BEARD WASH - FOR NORMAL-TO-ITCHY BEARDSSource:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING 3 of 5
4. Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary MintSource:Kreyòl Essence 4 of 5
5. B.Simone Beauty You're My Boyfriend Lip GlossSource:B.Simone Beauty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark