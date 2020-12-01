CLOSE
Don’t Miss Rocky Mount’s Virtual Christmas Event This Friday

Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Coming LIVE from the Imperial Centre, local families, musicians, performers, and staff members are working together to bring Rocky Mount a livestreamed Christmas event to remember. From the comfort of your own home television or computer screen, or as far away as the North pole, tune in for seasonal favorites and holiday cheer from your friends at the Imperial Centre Theatre!  This event will be free to the public.  The livestream will begin at 6:00 PM EDT on Friday, December 4th, and will available to watch here.

If you would like to see recordings of our previous Fall 2020 Livestream Series productions, please visit our Livestreams page.

 

 

