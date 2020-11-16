Obama Jokes That Michelle Would Leave If He Joined Biden’s Cabinet

If you’ve read President Obama‘s previous book or listened to anything that Michelle Obama said about looking forward to private life, this isn’t going to be a shock for you.

In a recent interview with Gayle King to discuss his new book A Promised Land, Obama made it clear that he wouldn’t be taking an active role in the new administration.

According to People:

“I will help him in any ways that I can,” Obama, 59, said of his former vice president, 77, in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Gayle King. “But now, you know, I’m not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something.”

When asked by King, 65, if he would join Biden’s cabinet, Obama jokingly responded, “There are probably some things I would not be doing, ’cause Michelle would leave me. She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doin’ what?’ “

