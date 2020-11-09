Arrange To Get Your Phone Call From Santa!

Raleigh Parks has reached an agreement with Santa Claus’s North Pole Headquarters to arrange a phone call from Santa Claus for local children ages 2-10 years old. Experience this memorable moment this holiday season with a personalized phone call from Santa!
Dates: December 8, 10, 15, 17
Fee: $5
Register by timeslot online via RecLink using the barcode listed below. Please register each child individually. You will receive a phone call during the timeslot in which you registered for.
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election
8 photos Launch gallery
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election
1. EVA MARCILLE1 of 8
2. CARDI B2 of 8
3. 50 CENT3 of 8
4. KEKE PALMER4 of 8
5. B SCOTT5 of 8
6. BIG SEAN6 of 8
7. NATASHA ROTHWELL7 of 8
8. KAMALA HARRIS8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark