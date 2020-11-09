CLOSE
Arrange To Get Your Phone Call From Santa!

Raleigh Parks has reached an agreement with Santa Claus’s North Pole Headquarters to arrange a phone call from Santa Claus for local children ages 2-10 years old. Experience this memorable moment this holiday season with a personalized phone call from Santa!

Dates: December 8, 10, 15, 17

Fee: $5

Register by timeslot online via RecLink using the barcode listed below. Please register each child individually. You will receive a phone call during the timeslot in which you registered for.

Details here.

 

