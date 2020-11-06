Stop Hunger One Community at a Time food distribution will be in Louisburg, NC at 9am on Saturday Nov. 7th, 2020
- Saturday Nov. 7th
- 9am
- St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church
- 928 S. Main St. Louisburg, NC
This is a drive through food distribution. Please stay in your vehicles and have your trunks clean an open.
- One box per family
- no more than 2 families per vehicle (representative of each family must be in vehicle)
Saturday’s Food Distribution Site was originally published on thelightnc.com
