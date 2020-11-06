Saturday’s Food Distribution Site

Stop Hunger One Community at a Time food distribution will be in Louisburg, NC at 9am on Saturday Nov. 7th, 2020

Saturday Nov. 7th

9am

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church

928 S. Main St. Louisburg, NC

This is a drive through food distribution. Please stay in your vehicles and have your trunks clean an open.

One box per family

no more than 2 families per vehicle (representative of each family must be in vehicle)

