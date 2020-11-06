CLOSE
Local
Home

Saturday’s Food Distribution Site

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios


 

Stop Hunger One Community at a Time food distribution will be in Louisburg, NC at 9am on Saturday Nov. 7th, 2020

  • Saturday Nov. 7th
  • 9am
  • St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church
  • 928 S. Main St.  Louisburg, NC

This is a drive through food distribution.  Please stay in your vehicles and have your trunks clean an open.

  • One box per family
  • no more than 2 families per vehicle (representative of each family must be in vehicle)

Saturday’s Food Distribution Site  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 7 hours ago
11.06.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 8 hours ago
11.06.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 9 hours ago
11.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century
 10 hours ago
11.06.20
NBA Has Agreed To Begin 2021 Season On…
 10 hours ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 11 hours ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 11 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 11 hours ago
11.06.20
22 items
Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And ‘Stop The Steal’…
 15 hours ago
11.06.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
8 items
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Close