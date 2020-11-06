Wake Public Schools Updates Parents About Athletics, Magnet/Early College Fair

Curbside Meal Pickup and Big Bus Food Truck Canceled Wednesday, Nov. 11

Meal pick up for curbside and Big Bus Food Truck will not be available on Wednesday Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day Holiday). Two lunches and two breakfasts will be provided to families on Tuesday, Nov. 10. View locations at wcpss.net/food.

Top 10 Facts Every School District Employee Needs to Know

The ABC Collaborative has shared the first in a series of fact sheets.

Magnet, Early College and Year-Round Schools Fair on Nov. 7

Parents and students can explore all of our Magnet, Early College and Year-Round schools during our virtual fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7. Register now! You can apply to a magnet and/or year-round school for the 2021-22 school year anytime between now and Jan. 28. The Early College application period ends Dec. 14. Learn more at wcpss.net/magnet.

FYI: Athletics Updates and Reminders About Health and Safety Protocols

To protect the health and safety of our students, parents and employees, spectators will not be permitted at athletic practices or competitions for an indefinite period of time. We also will not be offering STUNT this school year. And the Wake County Track Meet and Wake County Cheerleading Competition have been canceled for this year

Important: Reminder About Bus Attestation Form

Parents of students who plan to ride the bus this school year MUST submit a health attestation form. This form states that you and your child will abide by all health and safety protocols for bus ridership. Students are not permitted to ride the bus until this form has been submitted. You will need to submit a form for all of your children who plan to ride the bus during the 2020-21 school year. The form is available online in English and Spanish at wcpss.net/busform.

FYI: Co-Curricular Activities (Clubs and Organizations)

Membership and engagement in school clubs and organizations offer academic, leadership development, social and emotional benefits to students. As we offer these enriching activities, we must make the safety and health of our students and staff the top priority.

That is why we have offered guidance to schools to ensure that club and organizational meetings maintain health and safety guidelines during the pandemic.

