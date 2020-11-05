CLOSE
Lisa Knowles Smith Tells About Her New Live Single

 

Known for quartet Lisa Knowles Smith has been my pick hit of the week with her new single “All I Want Is You,” which is far from what we are use to hearing from her.  Listen as she talks to Melissa about her first solo and latest LIVE project, her book with her husband and more….

And check out the new song all this week at noon during “The Light Lunch” with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9!!!

 

 

Lisa Knowles Smith Tells About Her New Live Single  was originally published on thelightnc.com

