CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]

If anybody needs a reason to vote, Black Tony is going to give it to you.  He’s out in the hood today and he even cast his vote.  If you’re undecided explains why our current president isn’t the right choice.

He didn’t make it to work today but at least he’s getting people out of the house and encouraging them to use their right to vote.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 6 hours ago
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…
 17 hours ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 2 days ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 3 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
3 items
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Close